Public to be asked about scrapping daylight savings

02 October 2018

The public and interested groups are to be asked whether or not they agree with scrapping daylight savings time.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan is today bringing a memo before the cabinet for sign-off on the consultation.

The move would see people asked whether the changing of the clocks in autumn and spring each year should be removed in favour of permanent summertime or wintertime.

It comes after a public consultation across the EU found the majority of people were in favour of abolishing the bi-annual clock change.

The change would come into force in March next year once each member state agrees on the proposal.

Digital Desk

