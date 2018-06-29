- Households in Dublin, Kilkenny, Longford, Athlone, north Galway, Louth, and Kerry have experienced outages and a restricted water supply so far;
- Irish Water has identified 100 water supply schemes around the country as being “at risk”;
- Iarnród Éireann is to distribute 50,000 bottles of water to commuters over the coming days to keep passengers hydrated./li]
- Irish Water said its drought management team is meeting daily and is monitoring water supplies and demand around the country.
- It said it can sustainably and safely produce 610m litres of water per day for the Greater Dublin Area, but that yesterday, demand in the capital and surrounding regions reached 615m litres.
The 100 supply schemes warned as being “at risk” are in Cork, Wicklow, Limerick, Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary, Clare, Mayo, Sligo, Donegal, Galway, Roscommon, Laois, Kerry, Waterford, and Offaly.
Public urged to conserve water as restrictions could continue into autumn
29 June 2018
By Joe Leogue Households across the country are facing water restrictions and outages as the ongoing heatwave continues to put the water network under extreme pressure. Irish Water has urged the public to conserve water and has warned that the restrictions could be long term if dry conditions persist into the autumn. It has also raised the possibility of taking legal action such as enforcing hose pipe bans, if necessary, to preserve the supply. More than 100 supplies across the country, including Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Clare, Kerry, and Waterford, have been hit with water restrictions or outages, or have been identified as being at risk. The stress on the water network is impacting both urban and rural areas. Irish Water says the daily demand in the greater Dublin area has exceeded the supply it can safely provide. Farmers’ representatives have demanded that Irish Water step up its efforts to maintain the water supply to farms across the country. Temperatures nationwide are expected to remain in the high-20s today, with some locations recording highs in excess of 30C yesterday. As a result of the ongoing heatwave: