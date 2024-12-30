Play Button
Quarter of a million people accessed free contraception this year

Lily Kennedy
The Free Contraception Scheme was first introduced in September of 2022 for 17 to 25 year olds.

It has since been expanded a number of times since, and now caters for 17 to 36 year olds.

New figures show that 245 thousand people accessed the scheme up until September, and the Dept. of Health believe that number will be over 300,000 for the entire year.

These figures compare to just under 189,000 people who accessed the scheme last year.

The scheme covers the cost of consultations with GPs, family planning and prescriptions for contraception, including emergency contraception.

In a statement, outgoing Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he's pleased with the growing uptake, saying the scheme provides women with financial freedom for their reproductive health.

