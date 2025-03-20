Quarter of parents ‘forget’ to brush their children's teeth

A quarter of parents say that they 'forget' to brush their children's teeth and 52% note that the everyday hustle and bustle of life gets in the way.

Today is World Oral Health Day a time to remember the importance of looking after our teeth which starts from a young age.

Nearly 1 in 4 children skip brushing altogether because they forget or get distracted, exposing just how fragile a child’s oral care routine can be.

The report, from Ordo and the Dental Wellness Trust, paints a picture of mounting frustration. Asked why children resist, 6% cite an inconsistent routine or lack of reminders, and 3% admit outright defiance can derail the best of intentions.

21% of parents say the entire dental education system is “inadequate”, and 8% believe oral health is simply overshadowed by bigger health issues, suggesting many feel their concerns go unheard.

10% of parents rarely brush with their children, despite experts warning that kids who never see proper technique at home are far more likely to develop serious decay.

