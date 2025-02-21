Rape and murder cases involving minors to be fast-tracked

Rape and murder cases involving victims and defendants under the age of 18 are to be fast-tracked.

The Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan will today mark the launch of a new Central Criminal Court protocol.

This protocol being unveiled at the Criminal Courts of Justice was drafted by a working group set up in April 2024, chaired by Judge Caroline Biggs.

The aim is to expedite rape and murder cases involving victims and defendants under 18 years of age.

It recognises children’s vulnerability and that delays in the criminal justice system can be detrimental to child victims and child defendants.

In rape or/and murder cases involving victims and defendants under 18-years-old reduced timelines for a case to go to trial should be adhered to.

The expedited timeline would be around 52 weeks and apply to cases in the Central Criminal Courts of Justice.

Cliona O'Dwyer

