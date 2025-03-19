Rape trial proceeds with eleven jurors after one was discharged due to illness

The trial of two boys accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2022 is proceeding with eleven jurors, after one was discharged due to illness.

The trial at the Central Criminal Court in Cork was adjourned yesterday, after two members fell ill in unrelated incidents.

Mr. Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the trial for lunch yesterday afternoon when one of the jurors fainted.

The judge said a second juror had fallen ill during the break and adjourned the trial until today.

Today he said the juror who was taken to hospital has been discharged from the jury, and asked the jury if they were happy to continue.

Two boys now aged 15 and 17, are charged with raping a girl in a car at a field carpark at Limerick racecourse on the 26th of December 2022.

A third boy is also on trial charged with aiding and abetting the two boys, and with false imprisonment of the girl.

Reporting by Jamie O'Hara

