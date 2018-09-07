Recall notice following bacteria found in hummus batch sold in Ireland

A batch of hummus sold in Ireland is being recalled after listeria was detected in the product.

The bacteria causes infection and can lead to flu-like symptoms or vomiting and diarrhoea in those affected.

As a result, the Food Safety Authority has ordered the recall of the 180g Harvest Moon Natural Hummus pot with a best before date of September 16th 2018.

They say point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores that sold the contaminated batch.

