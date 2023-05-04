Play Button
Recall of several Cadbury products over Listeria concerns

Michelle Heffernan
Several Cadbury dessert products have been recalled due to the possible presence of the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland reports that a recall notice has been issued for Cadbury Crunchy Chocolate Desert(75g), Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert(75g) and Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert (75g).

The affected batches have a use-by date of 17th or 18th May 2023.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Dessert , Cadbury Flake Dessert and Cadbury Crunchie Dessert with expiry 17/18 May 2023 recalled

The implicated batches were sold in some Lidl stores and a recall notice is displayed in these outlets.

Listeria infection can cause serious complications

Listeria monocytogenes is a species of bacteria that can cause an infection known as listeriosis.

This can present as mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe and cause serious complications.

Certain members of the population are more vulnerable to infection such as pregnant women, babies, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems.

Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers have all been advised to recall the products and consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

For more information on food safety and recalled products, see the Food Safety Authority of Ireland website.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

