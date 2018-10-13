Registration for this year’s Solas Cancer Support Centre’s Run For Life has now closed.

Numbers have surpassed 2500 with runners and walkers set to take to the roads in Waterford city tomorrow morning.

For the first time this year, participants have an opportunity to take part in our Virtual Run or Walk, whenever and wherever suits.

 

For more information on the Cancer Suport Centre, visit www.solascentre.ie

 

