Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Regulations on use of e-scooters to be introduced

Regulations on use of e-scooters to be introduced
A man rides an E-Scooter of rental company Tier in Berlin on April 17, 2019. - German ministers agreed rules for using battery-powered scooters on the country's roads, paving the way for the two-wheeled craze to spread further across Europe. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers has said regulations on the use of e-scooters will be introduced within weeks.

It is expected that the new regulations will make scooters legal to use on Irish roads for the first time.

The Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023 which governs the use e-scooters was signed into law in June.

Scooters however remain illegal on the road until the regulations are signed.

Advertisement

Mr Chambers said he was concerned by the increasing numbers for people killed and injured in collisions involving e-scooters.

Speaking after a man in his 50s on a an e-scooter was killed in Sligo, Mr Chambers said: “I have a concern we’ve seen an uptick in the number of people who have lost their lives this year from e-scooters and if there’s an extensive use of them, that presents risks to the people on east scooters but also other vulnerable road users.”

Beat reported that the man was struck by a van while on his e-scooter in Rusheen, Riverstown on Wednesday evening. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver, a man in his 30s, sustained minor injuries and was brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

The minster confirmed that the regulations will limit maximum e-scooter speeds to 20km/h and ban their use on footpaths or motorways.

Gardai will also have their power to seize e-scooters not in compliance with the new regulations.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man who sexually assaulted of former sister-in-law and threatened to stab her 50 times receives sentence

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Best family-friendly spooky movies on Netflix and Disney Plus this Halloween

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

36% of 13-16 year-olds currently vape but never smoked

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement