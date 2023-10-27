Regulations on use of e-scooters to be introduced

The Minister of State for Transport Jack Chambers has said regulations on the use of e-scooters will be introduced within weeks.

It is expected that the new regulations will make scooters legal to use on Irish roads for the first time.

The Road Traffic and Roads Act 2023 which governs the use e-scooters was signed into law in June.

Scooters however remain illegal on the road until the regulations are signed.

Mr Chambers said he was concerned by the increasing numbers for people killed and injured in collisions involving e-scooters.

Speaking after a man in his 50s on a an e-scooter was killed in Sligo, Mr Chambers said: “I have a concern we’ve seen an uptick in the number of people who have lost their lives this year from e-scooters and if there’s an extensive use of them, that presents risks to the people on east scooters but also other vulnerable road users.”

Beat reported that the man was struck by a van while on his e-scooter in Rusheen, Riverstown on Wednesday evening. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van driver, a man in his 30s, sustained minor injuries and was brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment.

The minster confirmed that the regulations will limit maximum e-scooter speeds to 20km/h and ban their use on footpaths or motorways.

Gardai will also have their power to seize e-scooters not in compliance with the new regulations.

