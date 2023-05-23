'Reliable tip-off' ignites investigation into the disappearance of Madeline McCann

A group of specialist teams are reportedly acting on a 'reliable tip-off' in their search for Madeline McCann.

A reservoir in Portugal is at the centre of the investigation, with groups of sniffer dogs and specialist divers on the scene.

The dam, located in the Algarve region, is around 30 miles from the area of her disappearance in 2007.

Advertisement

An operation like this hasn't taken place since June 2014https://t.co/RkgbX0Gpx2 — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 22, 2023

Speaking about the ongoing investigation, the author of 'My Search for Madeline' claims that the search follows a reliable investigation.

"There has been some extremely good information that came in," he said.

Advertisement

"I can tell you that it came in April to the Chief Prosecutor in Germany.

"A very credible source that brought in evidence that the body of Madeline McCann may well be in this reservoir."

German, Portuguese and British police are all involved in the ongoing operation.

This area was previously searched twice by divers hired by a Portuguese lawyer.

Advertisement

The separate searches were conducted in February and March 2008, following information supplied by a lorry driver.

He has stated that he saw a woman handing a child, similar in description to Madeleine McCann, over to a man two days after she went missing.

During the second search, there were two bags containing small bones found. Divers had earlier recovered several lengths of cord, some plastic tape, and a single white cotton sock.

However, Portuguese police ruled out the possibility the bones were human because of their size.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.