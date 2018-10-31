Gardaí from Kilkenny Garda Station are continuing to investigate the murder of thirty-four-year-old Marie Tierney who was fatally injured on a date unknown between 21st October 1984 to 21st December 1984.

The body was exhumed this morning at Conahy Graveyard, Kilkenny and taken for examination to Waterford University Hospital.

The examination is now complete and the body of Marie Tierney has been re-interred; Gardaí liaised closely with Marie’s family throughout this process.

Marie Tierney was a 34-year-old married woman with two children aged 12 and 13 at the time she was killed.

She resided with her husband and their two Children at Clintstown, Co Kilkenny where they ran a grocery store and petrol station.

She was reported missing on the 22nd October 1984 by her husband.

She had left their house at Clintstown, Jenkinstown, Kilkenny on the evening of the 21st October 1984 at around 10.30pm in the family car, a Renault 18 Estate registration number 35-HIP and had not returned.

Investigating Gardaí located the Tierney’s family car at Newpark Fenn, Kilkenny later that day the 22nd October 1984.

Statements from a number of witnesses put the car abandoned in Newpark at approximately 11pm on the 21st October.

Searches were conducted by Gardaí and members of Marie Tierney’s family and friends but Marie could not be located.

On the 21st December 1984 the body of Marie Tierney was located by a male out walking on the Bleach Road, Kilkenny in a ditch.

A post Mortem examination was conducted and an investigation commenced.

To date, over 500 lines of investigative enquiry have been opened and over 200 witness statements have been recorded. There have been no arrests to date for the murder of Marie Tierney.

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have seen anyone walking or cycling at or near Newpark / Newpark Fenn, Kilkenny on the night of the 21st October ,1984.

Gardaí are also appealing to any member of the public who may have seen anyone walking or cycling or any vehicles including the Renault 18 35-HIP on or near the Bleach Road, Kilkenny on the night of the 21st October, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to people who have not yet made themselves known to Gardaí or who, for whatever reason, were unable to make themselves available to Gardaí at the material time.

With the passage of time relationships may have changed or circumstances may have changed which may enable persons to come forward with information to Gardaí that they may not have done previously.

Time may have given context to something they felt was unimportant at the time but may be of assistance to the investigation.

