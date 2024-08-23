Remembrance ceremony to be held for young people who died in Clonmel tragedy

A remembrance ceremony is being held to mark the one year anniversary of the four young people who died in a Clonmel tragedy last year.

24-year-old Luke McSweeney, his younger sister Grace, Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey, all aged 18, lost their lives in a fatal road collision on the Mountain Road in Clonmel, Tipperary on the evening of August 25th in 2023.

The three teenage girls had collected their Leaving Cert results that morning and were travelling to celebrate their results with friends.

All four were from the Clonmel area. The three teenage girls were being driven to Clonmel by Luke Sweeney, older brother to Grace Sweeney. It's understood the three girls would then catch a bus to Carlow for a Leaving Cert celebration.

One of the teenagers was a student at the Loreto school in Clonmel, while the other two teenagers had attended the Presentation secondary school.

A remembrance ceremony is taking place to mark the one year anniversary of their deaths.

It is an opportunity for those grieving to come together, to celebrate their lives, to acknowledge the efforts by emergency services and for those who wish to pay their respects.

The remembrance ceremony for Luke, Grace, Nicole and Zoey will take place on Saturday evening, August 24th, in the Kickham Plaza in Clonmel at 6:30pm. All are welcome.

According to Tipperary Live, there will be "periods of reflection through music, song and words, along with a moment of thanks for the emergency services and all who assisted in the sad event last year.

"It is also an opportunity for the families to say thank you to the people of Clonmel and the country as a whole for their support and friendships since the terrible tragedy."

People attending the event and wish to bring candles, are being advised to bring battery operated candles for safety.

An inquest into the tragedy earlier this year found that heavy rainfall contributed to the collision which killed young Luke, Grace, Nicole and Zoey.

