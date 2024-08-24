Remembrance Ceremony to be held today for young people who died in Clonmel tragedy

A remembrance ceremony will commence this evening to mark the one year anniversary of the four young people who died in the tragedy last year.

Luke McSweeney aged 24, was taking his younger sister Grace and her friends Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey, all aged 18, to celebrate their Leaving Cert results with other friends.

The road collision occured on the Mountain Road in Clonmel, Tipperary on the evening of August 25th in 2023.

All four were from the Clonmel area. The three teenage girls were being driven to Clonmel by Luke McSweeney, older brother to Grace McSweeney. It was understood that the three girls would then get a bus to Carlow to celebrate their results.

One of the teenagers was a student at the Loreto School in Clonmel, while the other two teenagers had attended the Presentation Secondary School.

An inquest into the tragedy earlier this year heard that "Treacherous road conditions following torrential rainfall contributed to the crash which killed four young people."

The remembrance ceremony for Luke, Grace, Nicole and Zoey will take place this evening, August 24th in the Kickham Plaza in Clonmel at 6:30pm. All are welcome in attendance.

Tonight is an opportunity for those grieving to come together, to celebrate their lives, and for those who wish to pay their respects to the four young people who died tragically last year.

Speaking to Beat News Joe Leahy from C-SAW a Mental Health Charity based in Clonmel with an outlet in Tipperary town, has said:

"Don't be alone, share your problems, don't overthink. Life can be very difficult and more difficult for some people than others. Life needs to continue because it has to continue and there is plenty of support there for you.

