Rent in Waterford city has increased by 70% since pandemic

Rent jumped by almost 6% nationally last year, with tenants paying €1,596 on average, according to the Daft.ie report for Quarter Four of 2024.

In the South East, Tipperary had the biggest increase up 12.2% however, it has the second lowest rent in the region at €1,436 a month.

The most expensive place to rent at the moment in the South East is Waterford city, costing just over €1,600 per month. It's a 70% increase since before the Covid pandemic.

Carlow and Kilkenny fall in the middle with rents costing €1,589 and €1,557 respectively.

The lowest increase in rent in Quarter 4 of 2024 was in Wexford at 3.7%, with Wexford also the cheapest place to rent in the region at €1,423 per month.

Nationally, Limerick City recorded the highest increase year-on-year, at 19% - followed by Leitrim at 13%.

The number of homes available to rent on the open market has also fallen. On February 1st, there were fewer than 2,300 homes available to rent across the country, down one quarter on the same date a year previously and well below the 2015-2019 average of almost 4,400.

Commenting on the report, its author Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor in Economics at Trinity College Dublin, said supply is the problem.

“An acute shortage of rental housing continues to plague the market, driving rents in the open market further up and creating a wedge between those that get the benefit from rent controls and those that don’t.

"Rents for movers have increased by almost half since rent controls were tightened in 2021, while rents for ‘stayers’ have risen by just seven percent in the same time.

"As the rental crisis enters its second decade, significant reform is needed to rent controls both to avoid a situation where the pressure in the market falls disproportionately on some renters and, more importantly, to ensure that new supply comes on stream over the coming years. Rising rents are a signal of a shortage of rental housing.

"The ultimate solution to that shortage is to ensure new rental housing is built. This must be central to housing policy for the new government,” Dr. Lyons said.

