Dublin has the fewest pubs in the country per head of population, according to the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI).

Their figures show there is one pub in the capital for every 1,743 people with 1,477 fewer pubs in the whole country last year than in 2005, representing a 17.1% drop across the country.

Kildare has the second-fewest pubs per capita, followed by Meath, Wicklow and Laois.

Cork has the most bars but it has also seen the biggest drop in the number of them, with 25% fewer pubs since 2005.

In 2017, there were 7,140 pubs nationwide, a decline from 8,617 in 2005.

