Reports of serious single-vehicle crash in Co Cork

There are reports of a serious single-vehicle crash in Co Cork.

The incident occurred at Paud’s Cross, between Blarney and Tower.

Reports of a serious single vehicle crash close to Paud’s Cross near #Tower #Cork. Emergency services at the scene. Road blocked. Delays in the area — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) July 3, 2018

The road is impassible and emergency services are at the scene.

Thanks Susan. Avoid the area at all costs. It is impassable. “Bad single car crash on the tower road heading to Tower just 50mts before Pauds Cross. No through road at all. Driver injured but kids OK

Emergency services just arrived” — Muskerry News (@muskerrynews) July 3, 2018

More to follow…

