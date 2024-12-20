Wexford rescue charity name neglected foal 'Nollaig' hours before he died

A local charity shared the tragic news of the loss of a young foal who died in Wexford at 6-months-old due to neglect.

The young animal was found in a field in the Taghmon area of County Wexford on Monday (Dec 16th).

The Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (WSPCA) responded to the call and went to the scene to collect the animal.

After great lengths to treat and save the extremely ill foal, he passed away.

According to the local animal welfare charity, inspectors and vets tried their very best to save him.

Before he died, it is understood his organs had failed due to neglect.

WSPCA named the young horse Nollaig as he spent his final night in the warmth and care of those who tried to save him.

Taking to social media, the local charity shared this update:

"This is the little six month old Colt foal ,that was found in a field in the Taghmon area of Wexford on Monday.

"Inspectors, and Vets tried there very best to save him but unfortunately he has been suffering from starvation so long that all his organs had failed.

"He was Named Nollaig and at least spent one night in the warmth of a stable with people who cared.

"This is heartbreaking for everyone involved in rescuing but it also strengthens our determination to bring people who neglect or abuse animals to justice."

WSPCA work to prevent cruelty and neglect of all animals, to rescue and rehome unwanted animals, and educate others about animal welfare.

To find out more about the work that they due visit www.wexfordspca.ie.

