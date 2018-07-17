Reservoir levels still struggling despite water restrictions

17 July 2018

Irish Water says reservoir levels are still struggling, despite measures being introduced to help reduce demand.

Parts of Dublin and Wicklow will see their water supply reduced to a trickle between 10pm and 5am for the next week at least.

The restriction is in place because of the ongoing dry conditions, which are set to continue according to Met Éireann.

Kate Gannon from Irish Water explains why reservoirs are still struggling.

“The groundwater temperatures are quite high which means when the rain hits the ground some of it will evaporate before it gets into the ground.

“And then when it does get into the ground, the soil is so dry that it is soaking it all up before it runs off into our groundwater sources and our surface water sources.

“If it rains a lot, the ground will take up a lot of that before it gets into the sources that we have.”

