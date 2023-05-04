Retro Canonball is coming to the South East

Retro Cannonball is coming to the South East!

The event starts in Wexford this year on May 26th at 10am at Wexford County Council County Hall Carricklawn.

It will feature 100 classic cars, free family entertainment and that unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for as they raise money for The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

It will in Waterford for the first time this year with a lunch stop at The Havan Hotel in Dunmore East at 1pm on Friday May 26th.

Spectators can view the cars, take photos and meet the drivers.

Cannonball has already raised €1,477,052 for Irish Charities and is a much-anticipated free family event for spectators.

Retro Cannonball takes in the Copper Coast this year with lunch in Waterford and then on to Cork for the first overnight at the Radisson Hotel in Little Island.

On day two the Retro Cannonballers will make their way to Cashel for lunch and then up through the Hidden Heartlands for a big finish in Tullamore at The Credit Union on Patricks Street on Saturday May 27th 6pm

The classic car convoy, sponsored by Tullamore Credit Union, will include some rare Jaguar E-Types, Ferrari will be well represented with a number of 348 GTS, some beautiful Mercedes-Benz SL classics, a Lancia Beta, a BMW 635CSI, a Porsche 911 Carrera and a Porsche 911 Targa, an MG Midget, a Ford Escort Cosworth, a beautiful Chevrolet Corvette, a classic VW Beetle, a Ford Thunderbird, a mini cooper and many more.

It will not be one to be missed!

