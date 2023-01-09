Play Button
REVEALED: Highest and lowest NCT pass rates in South East counties

REVEALED: Highest and lowest NCT pass rates in South East counties
Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Recent figures have revealed that the highest NCT pass rate is 59.09% in the South East.

The centre with the highest pass rate is based on the Cleaboy Road, Waterford, according to independent.ie figures for 2022.

A centre in Donegal had the lowest pass rate of a total of 49 NCT centres, which is only 10% lower than the Waterford test centre. Derrybeg in Donegal has the lowest pass rate in the country at 40.01%.

The standings of the pass rates for the six centres across the region (ranked from most successful to least successful) are as follows:

  • 59.09% - Waterford
  • 57.18% - Kilkenny
  • 56.16% - Nenagh, Tipperary
  • 55.83% - Cahir, Tipperary
  • 49.18% - Wexford
  • 45.83% - Carlow
Motorists are advised to book their tests at their earliest convenience as backlog in the centres across the country continues.

