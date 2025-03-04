Dundalk District Court has heard how four of the five men arrested following a raid on an illicit cigarette factory in County Louth, are Ukrainian nationals, who flew into Ireland in January.

27-year-old Kevin Donnelly of 204 Dublin Road, Newry, and his four co-accused; 40-year-old Maskym Kozachuk, 37-year-old Maksym Kovbasenko, 42-year-old Sergiy Avramov and 51-year-old Yurii Popko all with an address at Richardstown, Ardee are each accused of processing illicit tobacco product and being concerned with the processing of illicit tobacco product at Richardstown, Ardee on March third.

Apart from Mr. Donnelly, each Garda who gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, said they were objecting to bail as the defendants are Ukrainian nationals with no ties to the jurisdiction, who were residing in a mobile home at the location where they were arrested.

Judge Nicola Jane Andrews remanded three of the accused on their own bond of €3,000 to Ardee District Court on April 11th subject to them providing an address to gardai within 72 hours.

Advertisement

They must also provide mobile numbers to gardaí on which they are contactable at all times and sign on at Ardee Garda Station three times a week.

Mr. Donnelly was remanded in custody with consent to bail to the same date, on his own bond of €200 and a €2,000 surety.

After hearing Mr Kazachuk has told gardaí he was eager to return to his family in Berlin, Judge Andrew remanded him in custody with consent to bail of his own bond of €3,000 and a cash lodgement in the same amount, to appear before Drogheda District Court by videolink on Monday.

Revenue dismantle illegal cigarette factory in Co. Louth

Advertisement

Yesterday, 03/03/2025, as part of an intelligence-led operation and with the assistance of An Garda Síochána, Revenue officers searched a premises under warrant in Ardee, Co Louth and closed down an illicit commercial cigarette factory.

Approximately 8 tonnes of raw tobacco, all precursor components for the manufacture of cigarettes, and 660,000 illicit cigarettes, branded ‘NZ’, were discovered on-site. The retail value of the seized cigarettes is estimated to be over €595,000, with a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €470,000.

Advertisement

The equipment at the production plant is believed to have had the capacity to produce up to 700,000 cigarettes per day, along with pre-processing and packaging facilities. Approximately €4,500 cash was also seized, and Revenue officers will seek a 3-month cash detention order in respect of same.

The operation was conducted with the assistance of the Louth Crime Unit and Regional Armed Support Unit of An Garda Síochána, and detector dog Toby. Revenue collaborated with other members of the Joint Agency Task Force (JATF) ahead of yesterday’s operation.

Five men were arrested and are being detained in a Garda station in Co. Louth under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Reporting by Ruth O'Connell & Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.