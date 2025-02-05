Revenue seize contraband in Dublin, the Midlands and Rosslare

Over the past week, Revenue officers seized contraband with an estimated value of almost €500,000 in various operations in Dublin, the Midlands and Rosslare Europort.

The drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dogs Ciara, Enzo and Murphy, in parcels that originated from France, Austria, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, the UK, Thailand, Spain and India. The parcels were destined for addresses nationwide.

The detections were made as a result of risk profiling and included the following:

17.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of approximately €350,000,

Over 1kg of amphetamine, with an estimated value of €15,200,

Various other illicit drugs, with an estimated value of over €20,000,

40,680 cigarettes and other tobacco products, with a combined retail value of over €40,000 and representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €28,000, and

77 counterfeit items, with an estimated value of almost €74,000.

The counterfeit goods were seized as they were confirmed by the Rights Holder to have infringed on Intellectual Property Rights.

In addition to the above, over 53 litres of alcohol, with a retail value of €400 and representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €365, were seized along with two prohibited slingshot weapons.

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

The various other illicit drugs consists of 98g of MDMA, 10g of methamphetamine, 13g of cannabis resin, 360ml of cannabis oil, 3,600 hemp capsules containing THC, 900ml of synthetic cannabinoids and 3,597 Alprazolam, Benzodiazepine, Diazepam, Tapentadol and Zopiclone tablets.

The counterfeit goods seized included the brands Canada Goose, Celine, Chanel, Dior, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Nike, The North Face, On Cloud, Ralph Lauren, Rolex, Stone Island, Ugg and Yyes Saint Lauren.

The other tobacco products seized comprised almost 2kg of tobacco, 3.4kg of hookah tobacco and 22 cigars. The alcohol seized comprised 13 litres of beer, 4 litres of spirits and 36.5 litres of wine.

