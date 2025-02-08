Revenue Seize almost €1.4 Million in Tobacco at Rosslare Europort, Limerick, and Tipperary

Revenue officers seized tobacco products worth €1,396,000.

The seizures were made in Rosslare Europort, Limerick and Tipperary.

In Rosslare Europort, Revenue Officers seized 1,452,600 cigarettes on Thursday (February 6th) at Rosslare Europort. The cigarettes were discovered when an accompanied freight unit that had arrived from Dunkirk in France, while a truck and trailer were also seized.

Separately, over 73,000 cigarettes, 20kg of rolling tobacco, a vehicle and a small amount of cash were recovered during searches at premises in Tipperary and Limerick.

Advertisement

A number of individuals were questioned during the course of these operations, and investigations into all seizures are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.