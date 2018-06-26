Revenue seize cannabis and cigarettes in three separate operations

Revenue officers have seized herbal cannabis and contraband cigarettes in Dublin and Portlaoise worth around €135,000.

In three separate operations, the officers seized more than 6kgs of herbal cannabis and 20,000 cigarettes.

Revenue officers in Portlaoise Mail Centre seized more than 6.2kgs of herbal cannabis today with an estimated street value of €124,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered concealed in a consignment of parcels marked as “gifts” that originated in Thailand.

Also today, Revenue officers in Dublin seized a consignment of 10,000 unstamped cigarettes which were branded ‘NZ Gold’ and originated in Belarus.

The unstamped cigarettes were concealed in packaging marked ‘insulation equipment’.

Yesterday, officers seized 10,000 unstamped cigarettes following a search of a house in Lucan, Co Dublin.

The seized cigarettes, branded ‘NZ Gold’, came from Belarus. A man and woman, both in their 50s, were questioned.

The combined retail value of the seized cigarettes is €11,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €8,870.

