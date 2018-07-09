Revenue seize cannabis-infused ‘jelly sweets’ and herbal cannabis in Portlaoise

09 July 2018

Revenue officers have seized 2kg of cannabis-infused ‘jelly sweets’, 650g of herbal cannabis and 50,000 contraband cigarettes in three separate operations.

Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre seized 2kg of cannabis-infused ‘jelly sweets’ along with 50 grams of herbal cannabis.

The illegal drugs were discovered in a parcel declared as ‘beauty products’, with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Stella.

The parcel originated in the USA and was destined for delivery in Dublin City. The Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content within the jellies is currently being forensically analysed.

The estimated value of the detection is €11,000.

Also in Portlaoise Mail Centre today, Revenue officers seized 600 grams of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately €12,000.

The illegal drugs originated in Spain and were concealed in tins declared as ‘coffee products’.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

On Friday Revenue officers seized 50,000 unstamped cigarettes while carrying out a multi-agency checkpoint with An Garda Síochána in North Tipperary.

The seized contraband cigarettes have an estimated street value of €30,000.

