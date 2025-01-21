Revenue seize contraband worth almost €345,000 in Rosslare, Dublin, and the Midlands

Revenue officers have seized contraband, with an estimated value of almost €345,000 in various operations in Dublin, the Midlands, and Rosslare.

The detections were made as a result of risk profiling and included the following:

14 kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €278,400,

assorted tobacco products with an estimated value of €14,363,

various illicit drugs, with an estimated value of almost €1,550,

292 items of counterfeit goods, with an estimated value of almost €50,000.

The herbal cannabis and various illicit drugs were detected, with the assistance of detector dog Sam while Revenue officers were searching parcels at premises in Dublin and the Midlands.

Advertisement

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in France, Italy, Thailand, the USA, and India. The parcels were destined for various addresses nationwide.

In addition, 4 weapons were intercepted in packages originating in the Czech Republic.

The counterfeit goods were seized as they were confirmed by the Rights Holder to have infringed on Intellectual Property Rights.

The assorted tobacco products represent a potential loss to the exchequer of €11,000. The tobacco products were seized when officers searched parcels at a premises in the Midlands.

Advertisement

Alcohol, with an estimated value of €585 was also seized.

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.