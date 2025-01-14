Revenue seize contraband worth over €523,000 in Rosslare, Dublin, and Midlands

Over the last week, Revenue officers seized contraband, estimated to be worth €523,000, in various operations in Dublin, the Midlands, and Rosslare.

The detections were made as a result of risk profiling and included 23.7 kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of almost €462,000,

various illicit drugs, with an estimated value of €1,315, and 201 items of counterfeit goods, with an estimated value of €58,750.

The herbal cannabis and various illicit drugs were detected, with the assistance of detector dogs Ciara and Enzo, while Revenue officers were searching parcels at premises in Dublin and the Midlands.

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Czech Republic, USA, and Canada and were destined for various addresses nationwide.

In addition, 6 weapons were intercepted in packages originating in the Czech Republic.

The counterfeit goods were seized as the Rights Holder confirmed they infringed on Intellectual Property Rights.

In addition to the above 32 litres of alcohol, with a value of almost €555 and a potential loss to the Exchequer of €352, together with a small amount of tobacco were seized when Revenue officers stopped and searched passengers passing through Rosslare Europort.

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

