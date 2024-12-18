Revenue seize contraband worth over €672,000 in Rosslare, Dublin and Midlands

Revenue officers seized contraband with an estimated value of over €672,000 in various operations in Dublin, the Midlands and Rosslare.

The discoveries were made in the last week by Revenue Officers.

The detections included the following:

Almost 3.5 kg of cocaine, with an estimated value of €243,600;

Almost 12 kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €240,000;

Over 3 kg of cannabis resin, with an estimated value of €19,320;

Various other illicit drugs, with an estimated value of €5,460;

578 items of counterfeit goods, with an estimated value of €159,120;

Approximately 263 litres of alcohol, with an estimated value of €3,000; and

800 cigarettes and 1.5 kg of untaxed tobacco, with an estimated value of €2,050.

The 3.5 kg of cocaine was seized as a result of an intelligence led operation, when Revenue officers stopped and searched a passenger who arrived into Dublin Airport, having disembarked a flight from France. A man in his 60s was arrested by An Garda Síochána as a result of this operation and has since appeared before the Courts.

The herbal cannabis, cannabis resin and the various other illicit drugs were seized as a result of risk profiling, and with the assistance of detector dogs Sam and Ciara, by Revenue officers examining parcels at premises in Dublin and the Midlands.

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in the USA, the United Kingdom, Thailand, France, and Hungary. The parcels were destined for various addresses nationwide.

The counterfeit goods were seized as they were confirmed by the Rights Holder to have infringed on Intellectual Property Rights.

The alcohol, cigarettes and tobacco seized were of various brands. These seizure were made as a result of risk profiling when Revenue officers stopped and searched passengers passing through Rosslare Europort, and whilst examining parcels at premises in the Midlands.

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.