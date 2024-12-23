Revenue seize contraband worth over €880,000

Revenue officers have seized contraband with an estimated value of over €880,000 in various operations in Dublin, the Midlands and Rosslare.

Drugs, alcohol, counterfeit goods, cash and illicit cigarettes were all discovered during various operations in Dublin, Rosslare and the Midlands over the past week.

Over 30 kilos of herbal cannabis was seized, while officers found more than 2 kilos of cocaine concealed in boxes described as "Engraved Leather Organiser" and "Yoga Wear."

The detections included the following:

Over 30kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of almost €611,300

almost 2.35 kg of cocaine, with an estimated value of €164,500

various other illicit drugs, with an estimated value of almost €3,000

251 items of counterfeit goods, with an estimated value of €83,000

approximately 458 litres of alcohol, with an estimated value of over €10,000

1,310 cigarettes, with an estimated value of €1,200

€9,900 in cash

The 2.35 kg of cocaine was seized as a result of an intelligence led operation, when Revenue officers searched two consignments at Dublin Airport. The illegal drugs were discovered, concealed in boxes described as ‘Engraved Leather Organiser’ and ‘Yoga Wear’, that had arrived in air cargo consignments from the United States and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

The herbal cannabis and the various other illicit drugs were seized as a result of risk profiling, and with the assistance of detector dogs Sam, Enzo and Ciara, by Revenue officers examining parcels at premises in Dublin and the Midlands.

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in the USA, the United Kingdom, Thailand, India and Spain. The parcels were destined for various addresses nationwide.

The counterfeit goods were seized as they were confirmed by the Rights Holder to have infringed on Intellectual Property Rights.

The alcohol and cigarettes seized were of various brands. These seizure were made as a result of risk profiling, when Revenue officers stopped and searched passengers passing through Rosslare Europort, and whilst examining parcels at premises in the Midlands.

The cash was seized when Revenue officers stopped and searched a passenger passing through Rosslare Eurport. On 18/12/2024, Revenue officers were granted a cash detention order at Gorey District Court in respect of same. It is suspected that the cash is the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing.

