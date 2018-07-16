Revenue seize €24,000 in cash and smuggled alcohol in Dublin

€24,000 in cash and smuggled alcohol have been seized at Dublin Airport and Dublin Port over the weekend.

On Saturday, Revenue Officers in Dublin Airport seized €24,000 in cash when they stopped and searched a male Polish national travelling to Madrid in Spain.

The cash was found hidden in a suitcase. Revenue Officers seized the cash suspecting it to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.

Separately on Sunday morning customs officers searched two trucks that disembarked a ferry from Liverpool where they found 290 litres of wine and 62 litres of beer.

The alcohol had an estimated retail value of €4,37.

– Digital Desk

