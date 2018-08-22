Revenue officers seized 100g of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated street value of €6,000 yesterday.

The seizure was made at a Cork City residence.

A 48-year-old Irish man was arrested by Gardaí and detained at Bridewell Street Garda Station.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear in Cork City District Court this morning.

The operation was a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, Anglesea Street Gardaí and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss