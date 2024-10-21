Revenue seize illegal fuel at two filling stations

Revenue’s Customs Service seized illegal fuel at two filling stations on Saturday.

Supported by the State Laboratory, it detected suspected laundered fuel for sale at two filling stations in Co. Meath and Co. Roscommon as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Both premises were searched under warrant and 38,000 litres of fuel was removed for further examination.

Revenue has said "The illicit trade in fuels is a serious threat to the Exchequer. In addition to the monetary loss, both fuel smuggling and fuel laundering undermine the competitiveness of legitimate businesses, damage the environment, damage consumers' vehicles and help to sustain organised criminal networks."

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting fuel laundering and shadow economy activity.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding illegal activity such as fuel laundering, they can report it by contacting Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

No further information is available as investigations are ongoing.