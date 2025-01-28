Revenue seize contraband worth almost €95,000 in Rosslare, the Midlands and Dublin

Revenue has seized contraband with an estimated value of almost €94,000 in Rosslare, the Midlands, and Dublin

It includes 3.8kg of herbal cannabis, assorted tablets, various illicit drugs, and 20 counterfeit items.

They were discovered by Revenue officers during parcel searches over the past week with the help of detector dog Sam.

The illicit drugs were discovered in parcels that originated in Thailand, the USA, the UK, Canada, India, France, and Spain and were destined for various addresses nationwide.

Advertisement

Over 64 litres of alcohol, with a retail value of €1,480 were also seized in the Midlands and at Rosslare Europort.

In addition, 4,000 cigarettes and a small amount of tobacco, with a combined retail value of €3,860 were also seized.

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.