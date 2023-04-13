Revolut customers can now avail of joint accounts.

It's the latest service being offered to Irish customers by the online bank.

Revolut is continuing its charge to compete fully with mainstream Irish banks.

It claims to have 2 million customers here, and recently rolled out Irish IBAN's, making it possible for people to have their wages paid directly into the Revolut accounts.

The upgrade is available on both iOS and Android devices.

According to the Irish Independent, Revolut has said that those setting up a shared account do not have to explain who they are or why, nor prove that they live together.

Additional Services

Last month it also began selling car insurance and has also recently launched loan facilities, with plans to also offer a credit card service.

It's latest initiative sees the introduction of joint accounts.

Updates to its app now allows partners, family or friends to set up shared accounts.

It also features a group version of its instant messaging service 'Revolut Chat'.