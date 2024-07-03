Revolut to enter Irish mortgage market next year

Revolut has announced plans to enter the Irish mortgage market next year.

The banking app said it's actively working to be able to offer mortgages.

Revolut has 2.7 million users registered in Ireland, and currently provides loans of up to €30,000.

“The market reach that we have means that if you’re a first-time buyer or a second-time buyer or someone looking to switch, you probably already have a Revolut account,” Joe Heneghan, chief executive of Revolut Europe, told The Irish Times in an interview.

“No final decision on how we execute mortgages has been made just yet,” said a spokesman.

“However, the team are working tirelessly to bring this to the Irish market, where we feel we can have a significant impact. Ultimately, we want to bring the great experience our customers have with our other products to mortgages.”

