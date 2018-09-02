People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett’s slamming the Taoiseach’s decision to welcome Donald Trump to Ireland as ‘shameful’.

He says he’s already contacted other groups to organise major demonstrations when the US President arrives in November.

He says his politics have made the world a more dangerous and divided place.

Deputy Boyd Barrett says he does not like what Mr. Trump stands for.

“Donald Trump is a promoter of the politics of hate, of corporate greed, of war and of prejudice and I think it’s really shameful that Leo Varadkar would bring him over here to legitimise and endorse those politics.

“I’d really urge people who believe in peace, equality and justice to come out and protest against Trump’s really nasty political agenda.”

Digital Desk

