Play Button
Play Button
News

Road closed following serious crash in Co Wexford

Road closed following serious crash in Co Wexford
Garda road closed sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The M11 in North County Wexford is closed in both directions after a serious crash.

Gardai have closed the road between the junctions at Gorey and Enniscorthy.

Diversions are in place.

More to follow.

Advertisement
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man (30s) pronounced dead at scene of collision in Kilkenny

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
News 2

Emergency services close off part of Carlow's N80 following serious incident

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
News 3

Infant left alone in city at night handed into Gardaí

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement