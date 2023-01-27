Road closed following serious crash in Co Wexford

The M11 in North County Wexford is closed in both directions after a serious crash.
Gardai have closed the road between the junctions at Gorey and Enniscorthy.
Diversions are in place.
More to follow.
Advertisement
The M11 in North County Wexford is closed in both directions after a serious crash.
Gardai have closed the road between the junctions at Gorey and Enniscorthy.
Diversions are in place.
More to follow.
Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com