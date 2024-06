Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Cork Road in Waterford city.

The incident took place overnight.

The Cork Road from SETU to the Ring Road is closed this morning.

It is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

According to WLR News, it is understood to be a two vehicle incident between a bus and e-scooter.

Local diversions are in place.

More to follow..

