Roll out of school book scheme for secondary schools at risk

School principals have warned schools may not be able to roll out the new school book scheme for secondary schools in September, a survey has shown.

A survey carried out by the National Association of Principals and Deputies (NAPD) shows that 83 per cent of principals feel the necessary supports and information are not available.

Only 36 per cent of principals expressed confidence in their school’s ability to deliver the scheme effectively by September.

Minister for Education Norma Foley announced recently that more than 200,000 students in the Junior Cycle years, first to third year, would be entitled to free books from next September.

Advertisement

The NAPD supports the scheme but said the success of the initiative hinges on the ability of principals to navigate the procurement process which falls solely on them.

They also said, "Time is not on our side to be able to deliver the scheme by September."

NAPD Director Paul Crone, says that this process is placing extra pressure on Principals and taking them away from engaging with students.

“We have long been highlighting the growing administrative burden which is being placed on Principals. Finance, procurement, HR, health and safety and facilities management are among the many admin tasks which are taking principals away from what is actually important, engaging with their students.

Advertisement

“The reports we are receiving from members in relation to the extra specialist administrative work being created through the School Book Scheme procurement process and the lack of specialist expertise is very concerning.

“This is a very worthwhile initiative, and we want to see it up and running in time for September, but this is now looking in doubt for many schools.

“We are now appealing to the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, to seriously consider providing schools with expert administrative support to post-primary schools in order to ease the increasing admin pressures and provide the capacity in our system for principals to prioritise their time for their students.”

Michael Bolton

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.