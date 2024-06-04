RSA calls for double penalty points for speeding and mobile phone use

The Road Safety Authority is to push for emergency laws to double some penalty points.

81 people have died on Irish roads in 2024, the highest number recorded by this time of year in over a decade.

The Irish Times reports the RSA is demanding points for speeding and mobile phone use should be increased from three to six, and backed up with strong enforcement campaigns.

137 motorists were arrested for intoxicated driving over the bank holiday weekend up to early on Sunday.

A driver loses their licence if they accrue 12 points over three years.

Leo Leighio from the Irish Road Victims Association agrees, and says the points should be hiked immediately.

"We in IRVA have been screaming for this for the last couple of years now. It needs to be brought in straight away, it has gone crazy out there.

"People are dying on the roads, over 80 families have lost loved ones this year. If you don't want to get the penalty points, stick to the speed limit.

"There is no such thing as a minor breach. Every kilometre over the speed limit is more likely to cause more serious injury."

Gardaí are also looking at implementing a system whereby motorists with dash cam footage of road traffic offences will be able to upload the footage to an online portal system to allow gardaí to check it and possibly use it in road traffic prosecutions.

