Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

RSA calls for double penalty points for speeding and mobile phone use

RSA calls for double penalty points for speeding and mobile phone use
06/09/2023 An 100km/h speed limit sign on the N4 road in Westmeath... Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Road Safety Authority is to push for emergency laws to double some penalty points.

81 people have died on Irish roads in 2024, the highest number recorded by this time of year in over a decade.

The Irish Times reports the RSA is demanding points for speeding and mobile phone use should be increased from three to six, and backed up with strong enforcement campaigns.

137 motorists were arrested for intoxicated driving over the bank holiday weekend up to early on Sunday.

Advertisement

A driver loses their licence if they accrue 12 points over three years.

Leo Leighio from the Irish Road Victims Association agrees, and says the points should be hiked immediately.

"We in IRVA have been screaming for this for the last couple of years now. It needs to be brought in straight away, it has gone crazy out there.

"People are dying on the roads, over 80 families have lost loved ones this year. If you don't want to get the penalty points, stick to the speed limit.

Advertisement

"There is no such thing as a minor breach. Every kilometre over the speed limit is more likely to cause more serious injury."

Gardaí are also looking at implementing a system whereby motorists with dash cam footage of road traffic offences will be able to upload the footage to an online portal system to allow gardaí to check it and possibly use it in road traffic prosecutions.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Free contraception to be expanded to include women up to 35

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 2

Aisling Bea enlists famous friends to reveal first pregnancy

 By Beat News
News 3

Man dies in Clare road crash

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement