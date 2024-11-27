RSA urge parents not to buy E-Scooters for kids this Christmas

The Road Safety Authority is urging adults not to buy E-Scooters for kids this Christmas.

Ahead of Black Friday, and next week's Late Late Toy Show, the RSA are asking parents to think of their child's safety first.

As part of new legislation brought in this year, you must be at least 16 to legally use an e-scooter in Ireland.

They're also not allowed to carry passengers or travel on footpaths.

Four e-scooter riders were killed and 117 seriously injured on Irish roads between January 1st 2020 and December 31st 2023.

The RSA is also reminding adults of the dangers of quad bikes and scramblers used by children.

Sam Waide, Chief Executive of the RSA, said 'The greatest gift parents can give this year is ensuring the safety of their children'.

