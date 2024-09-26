RSA warn students drink driving ban could affect J1 travel plans

The RSA is warning students that a drink or drug driving conviction could affect your J1 travel plans.

As students settle back into college and begin to think about their summer plans, Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority are reminding students of the dangers of drink or drug driving.

A new social media campaign aimed at students shows the consequences of drink or drug driving.

Having a drink or drug driving conviction can affect students getting a J1 visa to the US, or a holiday visa to visit the country.

Sam Waide, chief executive of the RSA, said the campaign shows the impact a drink driving conviction can have on someone's summer plans,

If you are returning to college this autumn, please remember to drink responsibly and plan how you will get back to your accommodation at the end of the night. If you live far from campus, arrange in advance to travel home with a group of friends by taxi or public transport.

The campaign will run across apps such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram until October 13th, which is peak time for students organising J1s.

The RSA has also partnered with USIT, one of Ireland's specialists in work-abroad programmes for students.

Their Head of Ireland Manager is also warning students of the opportunities lost by a drink or drug driving ban.

Lisa Collender says USIT is excited to help students organise work in America next summer but is urging them to think about safeguarding their futures.

A DUI (driving under the influence) offense can prevent you from being eligible for a J-1 visa, cutting off your chance to work, travel, and experience life in the United States. Protect your opportunities, your safety, and your dreams – never drink and drive.”

The disqualification period for drink driving ranges from three months to three years.

A driver caught under the influence could also result in a fine of up to €5,000 and a prison sentence of up to six months.

