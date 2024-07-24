RTÉ €725million public funding proposal 'unprecedented' says Taoiseach

Cabinet will discuss proposals for €725 million in public funding to go to RTÉ over the next three years.

This is will include TV licence fee payments and exchequer funding to bring it up to the agreed level.

The licence fee itself will remain at €160 euro a year, despite suggestions it might be cut.

An Post is to be given an additional €6 million over the three years to improve collection rates.

Advertisement

Taoiseach Simon Harris outlined his thoughts on the public funding proposals when walking into Cabinet this morning.

"The health service doesn't have the level of funding it has for the next three years.

"The education sector doesn't, the Garda Commissioner doesn't.

"So, I do think there needs to be a recognition, and I'm sure there is, by tax payers that actually providing a certainty of funding for three years is almost unprecedented.

Advertisement

"In fact, I can't really think of any other element to the public service that has that level of certainty."

After a difficult year for RTÉ Ministers are set to agree on a new model of funding the broadcaster.

The licence fee model will remain - with new electronic means of enforcement of collection due to be discussed.

RTÉ will also be given dedicated multi-annual funding from the Government over a number of years.

Advertisement

The aim is to move RTÉ to a model where it's getting extra subvention on top of the licence fee.

The charge looks set to remain at 160 euro a year despite some pushing internally to lower it.

Ministers will sign off on the new model at their final Cabinet meeting before the summer break.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.