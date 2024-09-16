Rugby player Bundee Aki among 3600 new Irish citizens

Ireland international Bundee Aki is among over 3600 people who have received Irish citizenship today.

The rugby player, originally from New Zealand, moved to Ireland in 2014 to play for Connacht and qualifies to play for Ireland due to his residence.

3,600 people were granted Irish citizenship at the Convention Centre in Dublin today.

It sees people from 143 countries around the world becoming Irish citizens.

To date, around 180,000 people have received citizenship since 2011.

Speaking ahead of the ceremonies, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee congratulated Ireland's newest citizens;

Today, at the Convention Centre Dublin, thousands of people will undertake a life changing journey and become an Irish Citizen. Having had the privilege of attending many Citizenship ceremonies, it fills me with joy being able to share this special day with so many people.

In the South East, Carlow will have 28 new citizens, Kilkenny 27 and Tipperary 53.

Wexford will become the home of 51 new Irish citizens, while Waterford will welcome 78 new citizens.

The top nationalities of applications included India, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland and Romania.

