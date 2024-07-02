Russia sent Kilo attack submarine toward Irish Sea twice – reports

Russian attack submarines have conducted missions around the Irish Sea twice since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The first deployment of a Russian Kilo-class submarine close to the Irish Sea happened around 18 months ago, while the second occurrence took place more recently, the report added.

The extent of the submarine movements went beyond what British officials had previously seen, it said.

US officials were aware of the movements, the report added, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The Department of Defence, its Russian counterpart, the UK foreign ministry and the White House did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

The Kilo-class submarine is a diesel-electric attack submarine capable of firing Russia's Kalibr cruise missiles, as well as torpedoes and naval mines, Bloomberg said.

In 2022, Russia said its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of strength in its military standoff with the West.

Then-minister for foreign affairs Simon Coveney commented at the time that they were not welcome.

