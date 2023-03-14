Ryanair announces new routes to multiple countries as part of summer schedule

Ryanair has announced 14 new routes to eight different countries as part of its biggest ever summer schedule.

Flights to locations in Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Italy, Romania, Spain, Sweden and the UK have been added to 130 existing destinations.

The airline says it'll carry 16 million passengers this year and is increasing its number of Boeing 737s from 11 to 16.

It will operate 2,000 weekly flights to and from Dublin Airport this summer.

Delays during official tourist season

Around 430,000 people are expected to pass through Dublin Airport this week as the tourist season officially begins.

220,000 people are expected to depart the country, with 212,000 due to arrive.

Cheltenham, St Patrick's Weekend and the rugby are the main reasons.

Kevin Cullinane from the DAA says they've sorted out any issues with security delays.

"We did have those issues at the start of last summer.

"But over the last two months, we are seeing well over 90% of passengers going through the passenger security screening areas in twenty minutes or less.

"I think people can be assured that while though it will be particularly busy and we will have busy days ahead, we are well prepared for those big days."