Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary calls for two-drink limit at airports

A drink being prepared in a pub, © PA Wire/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
The Chief Executive of Ryanair has called for the introduction of a two-drink limit at airports, to curb the increase in violent disorder on flights.

Michael O'Leary says there's been a noticeable increase in anti-social behaviour and violence, with outbursts often related to alcohol or alcohol mixed with substances.

He told The Daily Telegraph he believes the mix of alcohol and drugs is leading to more concerning behaviour.

“We don’t want to begrudge people having a drink. But we don’t allow people to drink-drive, yet we keep putting them up in aircraft at 33,000 feet,”

“As long as they can stand up and shuffle, they will get through. Then, when the plane takes off, we see the misbehaviour.”

“In the old days, people who drank too much would eventually fall over or fall asleep. But now those passengers are also on tablets and powder,” he told the paper.

“It’s the mix. You get much more aggressive behaviour that becomes very difficult to manage.”

Mr.O'Leary said crew members are often the targets of this disorder, and the incidents appear to be most prevalent on flights heading to 'party destinations' including Ibiza and some Greek islands.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

