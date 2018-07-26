Ryanair announced today that it has cancelled 20 flights scheduled for next Friday, August 3.
The cancellations come as Irish Ryanair pilots are set to hold a fourth day of strikes.
Ryanair says the affected flights, which are on Ireland-UK routes, account for just 7% of the 300 flights planned to go to and from Ireland next Friday.
The airline said in a statement that the cancellations were “regrettable” but that all 3,500 affected customers have been notified and will be re-accommodated or refunded.
Irish Customer Notice: pic.twitter.com/yfiZfA3Bj6
— Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 26, 2018
Digital Desk