Ryanair says it’ll cancel a small number of flights if cabin crew go ahead with strikes later this month.

Unions from Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands are meeting to discuss walking out on September 28 over working conditions.

150 German flights, of its daily schedule of 400, were cancelled yesterday due to industrial action. Ryanair say “the small group of affected passengers were re-accommodated and/or refunded”.

“Repeated false claims made by these unions about “travel chaos” have proven to be unfounded,” said Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs.

“While we regret the limited strike actions that have taken place this summer, in all cases we have judiciously pre-cancelled a small number of our 2,500 daily flights in order to minimise customer disruption and inconvenience.

“We object to these lurid and inaccurate press headlines which wrongly to refer to “travel chaos”, despite the fact that during the seven days of partial strikes by a small minority of our pilots and cabin crew this summer, there has been very little disruption and absolutely no “chaos”.

“If there is a further unsuccessful cabin crew strike on the 28th Sept next then, as we demonstrated in Germany yesterday, Ryanair will pre-advise customers of a small number of flight cancellations, and the overwhelming majority of Ryanair’s flights and services that day will operate as normal, and we will carry the overwhelming majority of the 400,000 passengers who will be scheduled to fly with us that day.”

